Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/20/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St., Suite C-1
Info: CareMore holds its free Senior Educational Series the third Tuesday of each month for seniors. Mental health awareness and mindfulness is the focus for March; prizes and refreshments. For more information contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Superintendent Search Community Input Forums
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Selected Locations, 6 p.m.
Info: Modesto City Schools Board of Education is conducting a search for the district’s next superintendent. Consultants from Leadership Associates will hold community forums to collect input on what qualities an incoming superintendent should have. The free forums will be held at Davis High School Little Theater, 1200 W. Rumble Road, and Hanshaw Middle School Cafeteria, 1725 Las Vegas St. For more more information contact Becky Fortuna, 209-492-2977 or Fortuna.B@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning presents the Positive People Speaker Series. The next speaker will be Yamilet Valladolid, clinic manager for Livingston Community Health. Valladolid was born and raised in the Central Valley; her parents emigrated from Jalisco, Mexico to the United States as newlyweds to raise a family and offer more opportunities to their children. She always knew she wanted to go to college, but did not know anyone in her family who had graduated beyond high school. Valladolid will share her journey as she faced challenges in life while in pursuit of her education and becoming a community leader. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project invites the community to screening of the documentary film, “Homeless in Modesto”, in Forum Building, Room 110. The event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. The 2017 Stanislaus County homeless count tallied 1,661 people, including 243 children, and last year approximately 40 homeless people died in the county. “Homeless in Modesto” puts a face to some of these homeless, showcases community groups helping them, examines some root causes, and indicates ways residents can help address this complex and costly issue. The one-hour film is followed by a panel discussion with a homeless man now housed, a representative of a local homeless helping agency, and the film team. For more information on MJC’s Civic Engagement Project, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
LA GRANGE
What: 71st La Grange Rodeo
When: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd
Info: The La Grange Rodeo Association (LGRA) invites the public to its 71st Annual La Grange Rodeo. Gates open at 8 a.m., and events include the kids goat scramble; as well as Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling and and more. Tickets are $15 adults; $10 youth ages 6-12 or at discounted rates at select local businesses or from La Grange Rodeo Queen contestants. For more information call 209-417-0592 or 209-262-9103 or visit lagrangerodeoassociation.com.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: The Music of Cannonball Adderley
When: Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center’s Jazz Music Series features the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. Tickets are $10 general, $5 Carnegie members and students; available at the door. For more information visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts began having access to electricity from the Northwest, in hopes of eliminating dependence on the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The access came from a 340-mile high-voltage power transmission line linking California and the Northwest. The California-Oregon Transmission Project, an eight-year, $430 million effort by public agencies and customer-owned utilities, was designed to carry 1.6 million kilowatts of electricity between southern Oregon and Tracy. The line would allow utilities like MID and TID and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District to obtain hydroelectric power from Oregon during peak demand times in summer, and to sell surplus power to utilities farther north in the winter.
