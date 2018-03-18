Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/19/18)

MODESTO
What: Healthy Aging Association Balance Program
When: Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Never miss a local story.
Info: The Healthy Aging Association will be offering is free balance program to older adults, ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is every Tuesday for eight weeks and two hours a session. Space is limited; call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
What: Superintendent Search Community Input Forums
When: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: At some Modesto City Schools campuses
Info: Modesto City Schools Board of Education is conducting a search for the district’s next superintendent. Consultants from Leadership Associates will hold community forums to collect input on what qualities an incoming superintendent should have. The free forums will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beyer High School Library, 1717 Sylvan Ave., and Modesto High School Library, 18 H St.; 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis High School Little Theater, 1200 W. Rumble Road, and Hanshaw Middle School Cafeteria, 1725 Las Vegas St. For more more information, contact Becky Fortuna, 209-492-2977 or Fortuna.B@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd.
Info: The Genealogical Society invites the public to its next meeting. The guest speaker will be Jeffery Vaillant, an expert on the Civil War. Vaillant will discuss the basics of how to start researching your Civil War ancestors. He will also talk about the rich information that can be found in Civil War pension files. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Jennifer at 510-371-2465 or email poto4everhp@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic “ Recovery of the Riparian Brush Rabbit.” The subject is presented by Patrick Kelly, CSU Stanislaus, zoology professor, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on-campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club's next meeting will be held at the Bianchi Community Center. Guest speaker Judy Walters will discuss how participants can create the popular Fairy Gardens. These whimsical miniature gardens can be placed in either your indoor or outdoor spaces. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own containers, small plants and fairies. The programs is free, and the soil needed for this particular project will also be provided by the Oakdale Garden Club. For more information, contact Program Coordinator Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 1
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Call for artists
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center has a call for artists in its next exhibition starting Wednesday, May 2. The exhibition, “Farms and Fields,” will be a juried, all-media exhibition that seeks to celebrate the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. The final weeks of this show will coincide with the 2018 Stanislaus County Fair. For more information or to sign up, visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments