Hundreds of people showed up Saturday at Tuolumne River Regional Park’s Gateway Parcel for Modesto RecFest, a celebration of all things outdoors that can happen just south of downtown. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
News

Outdoor recreation lovers find kayaking, hiking and more at Modesto RecFest

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

March 17, 2018 03:07 PM

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday at Tuolumne River Regional Park’s Gateway Parcel for Modesto RecFest, a celebration of all things outdoors that can happen just south of downtown.

Hikers, bicyclists, kayakers, disc golfers and kite fliers all enjoyed a cool yet sunny morning during the festival.

The event, spearheaded by the Tuolumne River Regional Trust, also offered clinics, free equipment, music and vendor booths offering information on clubs tied to enjoying the outdoors in Stanislaus County.

