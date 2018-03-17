Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/18/18)

MODESTO
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The public is invited to this meeting in McHenry Bowl’s South Hall conference room with guest speaker Carole Stark, coordinator of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. She will discuss the “If Not Now, When?” campaign, bradycampaign.org. For more information visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Omelet Brunch
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: St. Joseph's Church, 1813 Oakdale Road
Info: The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary invites the public to its omelet brunch in Father O’Hare Hall. Tickets are $25. For more information call 209-577-5846.
What: Senior Mental Health Awareness
When: Tuesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: CareMore Care Center, 1801 H St., Suite C-1
Info: CareMore holds its free monthly Senior Educational Series the third Tuesday of each month for senior citizens. Mental health awareness and mindfulness is the focus for March; prizes and refreshments. For more information contact Courtney Morse at 209-530-7520 or email courtney.morse@caremore.com or visit caremore.com.
What: Superintendent Search Community Input Forums
When: Tuesday and Wednesday
Where: At some Modesto City Schools
Info: Modesto City Schools Board of Education is conducting a search for the district’s next superintendent. Consultants from Leadership Associates will hold community forums to collect input on what qualities an incoming superintendent should have for Modesto City Schools and the strengths/challenges seen for the district. The free forums will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at Beyer High School Library, 1717 Sylvan Ave., and Modesto High School Library, 18 H St.; 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis High School Little Theater, 1200 W. Rumble Road, and Hanshaw Middle School Cafeteria, 1725 Las Vegas St. For more more information contact Becky Fortuna, 209-492-2977 or email Fortuna.B@monet.k12.ca.us.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will provide information for those interested in enrolling their children for the upcoming school year. For more information call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
LA GRANGE
What: 71st La Grange Rodeo
When: Sunday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Rodeo Association invites the public to its 71st annual La Grange Rodeo. Events include the kids goat scramble; as well as saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and and more. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 ages 6-12. For more information call 209-417-0592 or 209-262-9103 or visit lagrangerodeoassociation.com.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities Snowfest
When: Saturday
Where: Dodge Ridge, 1 Dodge Ridge Road
Info: This event is for youth to adults, along with their caregivers, who have a disability and encourages them to experience snow and snow sports. Registration required. For more information contact Carolyn Teixeira Gomes at 209-524-3536 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
