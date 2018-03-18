‘This is gonna be amazing.’ What The Shire is, and how it moved from a garage to downtown

When internationally known community-development expert Peter Kageyama spoke at the State of Downtown at the start of this month, he sang the praises of The Shire art space as “important stuff ... a small thing with an outsize impact.”
The Shire Community Space did start small — in the 25-by-30-foot garage of an Oakshire Avenue home shared by roommates Theo Souza and Andrew Cardoza. There, in November 2015, the nearly lifelong friends built a stage, set up lighting and created a venue for events including concerts, film screenings, art shows and maker workshops.
“Probably against all kinds of code violations,” Kageyama told his audience.
A week after the State of Downtown, the core group of volunteers behind The Shire good-naturedly confirmed he was right. “That’s the reason you haven’t heard about us,” Souza said. “We were very low-key, under the radar. We didn’t post around town with fliers or anything. It was like you had to know about it.”
But as good things often outgrow small packages, The Shire’s audience and artist base grew. And to Modesto’s credit, Kageyama noted, “the city worked with them and they figured out a way to make this happen.”
“This” is The Shire’s move from the residential garage (closed about a year ago) to a roughly 2,100-square-foot space at 1204 H St. And from under the radar to being a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization with a six-person board of directors.
Now, Shire supporters are fundraising hard and working even harder to transform the first floor, which has been a bail-bonds business and once was Madonna’s Wine and Liquor, into a cafe and art space that could open by summer. When the group announced its first volunteer day to begin revamping the interior, 120 people turned out to fill just 30 spots.
Like Souza and Cardoza, most of those on the Shire board grew up in Modesto, moved away for some time, then returned. In the new space, as in the garage, they said their aim is to make The Shire a safe, inclusive, all-ages place where people can share talents and enjoy new experiences.
“We’re supporting local music, art and creativity and also hosting outside talent that comes through the area,” said Janna Sivils, board treasurer. The Shire is committed to being diverse with the acts it presents, she said, which pushes all the board members beyond their personal tastes.
One of her favorite things about the old space, she said, was a community garden. “And I was excited about the workshops that were starting to come through. Like kombucha — I’m not interested in making kombucha myself, but I like to know that’s going on.”
The general idea, Souza said, is to “meet the community halfway.” The Shire wants to hear from people who have ideas and are motivated to make things happen, then work with those people to create events.
“We don’t want to sit here and guess what Modesto needs,” he said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. I’m not going to say, ‘We need this or we need to be the next that.’ We open our doors and whatever the city wants to have happen, whatever the community is asking for, let’s just help them do that. I think that’s what’s made us super-successful.”
Beyond meeting halfway, though, the community space is about filling needs, said board member Martha Juarez. “I identify as a Latino queer, so I know there’s a big missing piece of that,” Suarez said. “The queer spaces we have here are literally just bars, a thing here or there. Same thing with Latina/Latino spaces, they’re very hard to find. …
“That’s one thing I think The Shire has been able to tap into, is bringing those communities that are not being served or represented and having the place be a platform for them.”
Signs already are in the window of The Shire on H Street. “Let’s be friends,” one reads. Another lays out some house rules: no violence, no hard drugs, no sexism, no homophobia, no racism, no underage drinking.”
Part of the group’s mission, board Vice President Cardoza said, is to try to break down every barrier there is to people of all ages and all identities getting together in a safe, inclusive space.
Yes, Souza said, The Shire is going to be one of the few all-ages venues in the city that serves alcohol, but “we’re not trying to open a nightclub or a dance club. We are truly a community space.”
Speaking to the commitment to support youth, the board said an art show organized by a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old was one of the most successful events held at the Oakshire garage space. The teens pulled together 12 young artists and six bands and “totally owned it,” said Souza, the board president.
“Kids 16 and 17 years old sold their art for the first time,” said board Secretary Gavin Bruce. “They didn’t even realize anyone would want to buy their art.”
While on the surface it may appear The Shire is just about people getting together to do fun things, Sivils said, the mission goes deeper. “For me, I see the need when you live in a socioeconomically depressed area and you have a lot of people who are struggling. There’s a lot of mental illness, a lot of drug use, homelessness, there’s a lot of heartache in every direction.
“Having all grown up here, we know it’s hard to find fun and engaging things to do that are affordable. And the toll that it takes on your mental health — isolation if you can’t afford to go out. All of those things kind of coalesce into, like, a sickness in the community.”
For a feel of what’s affordable, all concerts by local bands will be $5, the Shire board says, while a touring band that comes through could cost up to $15. Music shows bring in a lot, Souza said, so a lot of that money goes to keeping workshops, classes, film screenings and more “super accessible.”
“For the people we’re trying to serve and the people we think should be part of these classes, we want to keep prices super low,” he said.
Fundraising events and crowdfunding also continue to be crucial to The Shire. It launched a first campaign for $35,000 in December, for building acquisition and tenant improvement. The second campaign, to run through June, also is for $35,000, for stage, gallery, classroom and cafe construction. The Shire’s crowdfunding is through Generosity.com.
As for the physical space itself? Capacity will be about 160 people. “We did a lot with 30 feet by 25 feet, so this is definitely an upgrade,” Souza said.
During shows, it will be mostly standing room, but during the days, The Shire will have cafe tables out.
There’s not much space for the kitchen, Souza said, so it’s being designed like a food truck. There will be no hood or grease trap, but all the food will be plant-based anyway, he said.
A wall separates the main area from a small, quiet space in the rear, Souza said, where there will be small stations where people can study, write, create art (supplies provided) or pursue other efforts.
“This is gonna be amazing,” Kageyama said in his State of Downtown keynote address. “Think about young, creative people coming to the downtown. What do you think they’re going to bring to the table in terms of the conversation we’re having? I predict that next year, we’re going to be talking about some of the stuff they’ve had a hand in making in your downtown. ...
“I think your community is going to be so much better for it.”
At a glance
To support The Shire and learn more: www.theshire.space, www.facebook.com/TheShireCS, www.instagram.com/theshirecs.
