It was chilly and dry for Modesto Farmers Market; will weekend events fare as well?

The Modesto Certified Farmers Market lucked out Thursday.
Opening two weeks earlier than it did last year, the Market operated in mostly dry — albeit cold — conditions throughout the morning as the late-winter rain that has been soaking the Northern San Joaquin Valley took a break.
But events planned in this busy upcoming weekend may not fare as well.
More rain is ahead, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are expected throughout the day and into the night on Friday, with a chance for more of the same on Saturday.
That would impact everything from the Civil War Days at Knights Ferry to Lucky Fest, the annual St. Patrick's Day-themed pub crawl in downtown Modesto on Saturday. That's also the day the farmers market will have its second session, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., on 16th Street between H and I streets.
The battlers, crawlers and vendors — along with those attending the first Modesto RecFest at Tuolumne River Regional Park's Gateway Parcel — also can expect to be chilly, with the day's high expected to only reach 58 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low 40s.
It looks like it will clear out some by Sunday, with forecasters predicting partly sunny conditions with highs in the low 60s.
But the March Miracle — after most of the winter was distressingly dry — returns next week. More rain is expected by Tuesday, the Weather Service says.
