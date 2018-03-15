Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/16/18)

MODESTO
What: Mujeres Latinas Meeting
When: Friday, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Health Plan of San Joaquin, 1025 J St.
Never miss a local story.
Info: Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus invites the community its next lunch and connect meeting. April Alvarez, Google’s pipline programs manager, will discuss equity, diversity, integrity and inclusion in a work place team Lunch is $20 at the door. Proceeds from the meeting will go to fund student scholarships in the community. To register or for more information contact Debbie Avila at 209-605-5979 or email Mujeres Latinas de Stanislaus at info@mujereslatinas.org.
What: Latina Leadership Network Banquet
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Latina Leadership Network (LLN) is hosting an International Women’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and LLN is recognizing four outstanding MJC students with academic achievement scholarships. The keynote speaker is Virginia Madueno. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for general admission and may be purchased at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the work of MJC's Latina Leadership Network. For more information contact Judith Martinez at 209-575-6008.
What: Modesto RecFest
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Gateway Park, 400 South Morton Blvd. (between 10th and 11th streets
Info: RecFest is a free family-friendly recreation festival in Modesto’s Gateway Park. Participants will be able to experience a variety of recreational opportunities including: paddling, a youth fishing clinic, bicycle rides and more. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bicycles and helmets, kites, fishing poles and binoculars. A limited number of these items will be available to borrow. Check-in will be at Beard Brook Park on South Morton Blvd between 10th and 11th Street. All participants must sign a waiver before taking part in activities and parental permission needed for those18 and under. Off-street parking will be available in Beard Brook Park and the lot will be patrolled by volunteers. Restrooms, snacks and water will be provided. For more information contact: Tuolumne River Trust 209-236-0330 or visit www.tuolumne.org.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, March 19, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting in the McHenry Bowl South Hall conference room. The special guest speaker will be Carole Stark from the Brady Campaign. Stark is the coordinator of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. She will discuss the, “If Not Now, When?,” campaign and will provide a brief history on the Brady Campaign, along with other information. For more information on the Brady Campaign visit bradycampaign.org. For more information email the club at contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
LA GRANGE
What: 71st La Grange Rodeo
When: Sunday, March 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd
Info: The La Grange Rodeo Association (LGRA) invites the public to its 71st Annual La Grange Rodeo. The LGRA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a rodeo built on the heritage and traditions of the community. Gates open at 8 a.m., and events include the kids goat scramble; as well as Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling and and more. Tickets are $15 adults; $10 youth ages 6-12. Pre-sale ticket prices are available, $12 adults and $8 youth ages 6-12, from either a La Grange Rodeo Association Queen candidates, or selected local area businesses. For more information call 209-417-0592 or 209-262-9103 or visit lagrangerodeoassociation.com.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities Snowfest
When: Saturday, March 24
Where: Dodge Ridge
Info: The Society for disAbilities presents its 18th Annual Snowfest at Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. The theme of the snowfest is, “Groovy 70s”. The event is designed for and open to individuals from youth to adults, along with their caregivers, who have a disability. The event encourages each individual to expereince snow and snow sports in a safe. non-judgemental environment. To be a part of the event, you must register. For more information contact Carolyn Teixeira Gomes at 209-524-3536 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that a meeting of the Merced County Board of Supervisors, area farmers requested that the board approve the extermination of blackbirds. The blackbirds, claimed the farmers, eat so much of the rice and corn crops, entire fields are destroyed. Hearing their plea, the board instructed Agricultural Commissioner C. H. Kinsley to begin the extermination of the blackbirds in Merced County to aid the rice and corn growers.
Comments