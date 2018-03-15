Man, child and dog injured in fiery crash on Claribel Road in Modesto. DUI suspected.

A two-vehicle collision on Claribel Road near Claus Road on Wednesday evening seriously injured an 8-year-old Modesto resident and an Oakdale man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Oakdale resident Luke Holder, 36, was eastbound in a silver Chevrolet Impala and struck a westbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Modesto resident Tina Puett, 45, said CHP Officer Rich Kennell.
The Stanislaus Consolidated and Modesto fire departments arrived to find two patients in need of treatment and the Impala on fire.
Holder suffered a broken leg, feet, and arm and major internal injuries, Kennell said. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center. Holder is suspected of driving under the influence, the officer said.
Not having a full report in front of him to review, Kennell said the 8-year-old — a passenger in the Town and Country — apparently suffered a broken leg. The child was taken by air ambulance to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.
Another 8-year-old in the minivan was uninjured, Kennell said. The information he was reading did not indicate the driver, Puett, was hurt.
A friend of Puett's, Chantelle Leet Springer, posted on the Oakdale Area Incident Feed page on Facebook that "she was driving her little girl and her daughter’s friend to cheer practice. She saw the car coming at a high speed and driving crazy. She honked her horn, slowed down and even started pulling over to the side of the road.
"The guy didn’t stop and came into her lane and hit them head on. Her daughter has a broken femur and injured hand and is requiring surgery this morning, she was the one airlifted."
According to the Modesto Fire Department incident report, a dog that was in one of the vehicles was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
