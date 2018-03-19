When will traffic lights in Modesto's Village 1 be activated?

Motorists driving by three Modesto intersections have been noticing the installation of traffic lights — two in the northeast Village 1 neighborhood and one in the central part of the city.
The lights, at the intersections of Prescott Road and Mount Vernon Avenue, Floyd Avenue at Millbrook Avenue and Roselle Avenue and Belharbour Drive, will be turned on soon, the city says.
"These are currently scheduled to be turned onto normal operation by the end of (this) week, but it should be noted the contractor has until the end of April 2018," city spokesman Thomas Reeves said in an email.
Some drivers have wondered why the lights at Floyd and Millbrook, seemingly completed for some time, have yet to be activated other than a flashing red.
Never miss a local story.
"The Floyd at Millbrook intersection had an existing red flashing 'beacon' prior to the current project," Reeves said, "The contractor has maintained the continuity of the red flashing beacon all-way stop to help maintain public safety."
Comments