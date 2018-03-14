Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Guit-Artist Series Concert
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: Modesto Junior College presents a Guit-Artist Series Concert by classical guitarist Manuel Espinás in the Music Recital Hall on East Campus. Espinás will perform “Grande sonata eroica” and “Rossiniana op.119 no.1” by Mauro Giuliani and other selected pieces. Espinás has performed as a soloist in Italy, Spain, Uruguay and many others. And has played with the Valencia Symphony Orchestra; State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra among other groups. Tickets are $12 general admission and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the MJC Box Office, 12 noon to 5 p.m., or by calling 209-575-6776 during these hours, or visit www.mjc.tix.com. Tickets will be available at the door 90 minute prior to the performance.
What: Latina Leadership Network Banquet
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The MJC Latina Leadership Network (LLN) is hosting an International Women’s Day Celebration and Scholarship Banquet in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and LLN is recognizing four outstanding MJC students with academic achievement scholarships. The keynote speaker is Virginia Madueno. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for general admission and may be purchased at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the work of MJC's Latina Leadership Network. For more information contact Judith Martinez at 209-575-6008.
What: Hispanic Education Conference
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Hispanic Education Conference will be held in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center. The purpose of the free conference is to expose high school students to higher education through a variety of occupations, and to motivate the youth to aspire to a successful academic life and career preparation. The program will feature a panel of student government officers who will discuss their journey in education. Attendees may choose from over 25 workshops that include college admissions, financial aid and more. Refreshments and lunch are provided. For more information contact Alejandra Espinoza 209-575-6479 and Rosalinda Vierra, 209-575-7750 or email vierraro@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu/HEC.
What: National Anthem Tryouts
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: John Thurman Field, 601 Neece Dr.
Info: The Modesto Nuts, the Advanced A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are holding National Anthem tryouts for the 2018 season at John Thurman Field. All persons auditioning must check in at 12:30 p.m. to try out. Bands, choirs, groups and individuals are all invited to participate. For more information, email Matthew Baca, Director of In-Game Entertainment at Matthew@modestonuts.com.
PATTERSON
What: Stanislaus County History Day
When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Middle School, 535 Peregrine Dr.
Info: Creekside Middle School host the Stanislaus County History Day. More than 300 4th-12th grade Stanislaus County students will participate in the day-long event. National History Day is an academic program that introduces students to the study of history by having them conduct original research and create projects that range from papers and exhibits to performances, documentaries, and websites. The top two winners from each division and category will represent Stanislaus County at National History Day – California on May 5 in Rocklin. The admission and parking are free. For more information contact Cheryl Goulart, Event Coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
SONORA
What: Occupational Olympics
When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: Columbia College will host the 18th annual Occupational Olympics. Students from Tuolumne and Calaveras County high schools are competing in twelve separate events that challenge them to think critically in a contextual environment. The events include automotive, child development, computer business applications and many of categories. The superintendents from the participating high schools and the Columbia College President, Dr. Angela Fairchilds will be presenting the awards. For more information visit gocolumbia.edu/career_technical.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that E & J Gallo Winery would play host to the seventh annual Camellia Cavalcade Show in their then new administration building. During the previous years show, nearly 5,000 people viewed the 4,197 blooms that were on display when it was held at MJC’s Student Center. Pete Grosso, the general chairman of the show, expected a larger turnout in the bigger Gallo building.
Comments