Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group workshop and meeting
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza, 3848 McHenry Ave., # 145
Info: Club president Terry Fix will do a presentation entitled: “The iPhone X—Pros and Cons—And what about its Rival—the Samsung Galaxy S9?” Admission is free, dinner optional. For more information, call Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or email at fixterence@gmail.com.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Fridays, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: The Latino Emergency Council invites the community to its next meeting featuring guest speaker Lt. Dennis Cordova of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Cordova will discuss the current topic of what to do during an active shooter incident, terrorism and other related topics. For more information contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, April 5, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Monica Ojcius, the executive director of Community Hospice and a select group of panelists, share their insight and approach to non-profit board management. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
SONORA
What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period
When: Deadline: Monday, April 2
Where: Online
Info: Stanislaus National Forest public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the Stanislaus National Forest grant applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
What: Trash Day
When: Saturday
Where: Stanislaus County
Info: Resident Dave Shirk is asking all residents to spend one hour minimum picking up trash and cleaning up an area in Stanislaus County. For information, call Shirk at 209-521-1840 to make a commitment.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: The Music of Cannonball Adderley
When: Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center’s Jazz Music Series features the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. Tickets are $10 general, $5 Carnegie members and students; available at the door. For more information visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: At a special meeting of the Modesto Board of Education, a budget cut of $800K to $1 million to the city high school district was being considered. The district staff members had recommended a $630,000 cut, but the trustees discussed the higher cut because voters rejected a district tax override. In the three-hour meeting, the board was planning to resubmit the override on the November ballot. The district had made cuts to the budget in November, in response to higher than expected insurance and utility costs; and increased savings by increasing class sizes by 2 to 3 students per class.
