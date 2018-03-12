More Videos

Modesto fire engine five was responding to a structure fire call with truck five and struck a car at the intersection of Carver Road and Briggsmore Ave., Monday, March 12th 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com
Modesto fire engine five was responding to a structure fire call with truck five and struck a car at the intersection of Carver Road and Briggsmore Ave., Monday, March 12th 2018. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

News

Modesto fire engine damaged, intersection closed after crash on Briggsmore Avenue

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

March 12, 2018 04:20 PM

A Modesto Fire Department engine suffered moderate damage on its front end after being involved in a crash with a vehicle driven by a deaf person.

The collision occurred on Briggsmore Avenue at Carver Road about 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries due to the collision. Briggsmore Avenue was closed to traffic. The other vehicle involved, a 2000 Ford Focus, suffered major damage.

The fire engine was en route to a Modesto Junior College's west campus, where there was a report of a fire. The fire turned out to be minor.

Authorities said the other vehicle involved was driven by someone who didn't hear the siren.

There was no estimate of the amount of damage caused to the fire engine or how long the repairs will take. It is housed in the station at Briggsmore and McHenry Avenue.

It is a reserve engine, so its loss will not affect daily fire operations, city spokeswoman Heather Graves said.

