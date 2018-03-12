Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: This week’s science colloquium on “Primate Research” will be presented by Ann Kohlhaas, Ph.D., in the Science Community Center, room 115. The colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Monday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The 2nd Annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice, will provide a “one stop shop” means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. Featured presentations will include financial planning, behavioral issues and other topicscaregiving, Advanced Health Care Directives and funeral planning. The purpose of the fair is to provide relevant and useful resources and support in attempt to reduce the overwhelming stresses and pressures that accompany the caregiver role. For more information, visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/2ndannual.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities Snowfest
When: Saturday, March 24
Where: Dodge Ridge, 1 Dodge Ridge Rd.
Info: The Society for disAbilities presents its 18th Annual Snowfest at Dodge Ridge Ski Resort. The theme of the snowfest is, “Groovy 70s”. The event is designed for and open to individuals from youth to adults who have a disability, along with their caregivers. The event encourages each individual to expereince snow and snow sports in a safe. non-judgemental environment. To be a part of the event, you must register. For more information contact Carolyn Teixeira Gomes at 209-524-3536 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society
When: Deadline: Friday
Where: Calaveras and Tuolumne counties
Info: The Edye Dingman scholarships offer up to $4,000 in scholarships available to graduate or undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Natural or Environmental Sciences. Applicants must be juniors or older in college. Preference will be given to alumni of a high school in Calaveras or Tuolumne counties or who have attended Columbia College. Scholarship applications and information are available on the CSAS website at centralsierraaudubon.org. For more information contact Pamela Blair at 209-533-1668.
SONORA
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 pm.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a regular meeting on the campus at Columbia College, in the Manzanita Conference Room. The meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. The public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
25 YEARS AGO: The men’s basketball team at Columbia College made it to the state finals of the California Community College playoffs; defeating Kings River (Reedley College) in their semifinals match-up, 62-57. The Claim Jumpers scored 14 straight unanswered points while holding Kings River scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the second half. The game was played at the University of San Francisco's Memorial Gym and would be the Claim Jumpers second berth to the state finals in a five-year period.
