Monday in Modesto? It's the calm before storms, weather service says

Mostly sunny and a high near 73 degrees. That's the forecast for Monday.
And Modesto will see nothing like it through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Two storm systems will move through the area this week: the first late Monday through Wednesday, then a colder system late Wednesday through Friday.
The heaviest precipitation is predicted to be during the day Tuesday. The chance of rain in Modesto is 90 percent, with up to half an inch possible. The high temperature will be near 64 degrees, and wind gusts may reach 30 mph.
Never miss a local story.
Tuesday night, the chance of rain drops to 50 percent, and then 40 percent Wednesday, which will reach a high temperature near 60. By the time the first storm moves out Wednesday morning, Modesto could receive up to an inch of rain, the weather service says. Sonora's total could be up to 2 inches.
Between late Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain in Modesto rises from 30 percent to 60 percent. Thursday will see a high near 59 degrees, and possibly a thunderstorm.
Rain is likely again Friday, when the high should be near 58. The chance of rain continues through the weekend, when the high temperature Saturday should be near 61, and Sunday near 63.
Between Wednesday night and Saturday, Modesto could get up to 2 inches of rain, the weather service says, and Sonora could get up to 4 inches.
The snow forecast from late Monday through Wednesday morning shows Sonora Pass getting 8 to 12 inches, and the Tioga and Ebbetts passes each getting 18 to 24 inches.
Much more is predicted from Wednesday night through Saturday: 48 to 60 inches for the Sonora and Ebbetts passes, and 36 to 48 for Tioga.
The snow level for the first storm is expected to be down to about 4,000 feet, and for the second storm, as low as 3,500 feet.
Comments