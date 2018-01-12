News

Coroner searching for family of Modesto man

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 12, 2018 07:01 AM

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office is searching for the family of a Modesto man who died on Sunday.

Vincent Curtis, 59, died of natural causes at Doctors Medical Center.

Family of Curtis is asked to call Detective Talea Martin 209-567-4480.

