Around the Region (01/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Audubon and Sierra Club
When: Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Dr.
Info: The Audubon and Sierra Club invites members and the public on a 2-mile walk through Tuolumne River Regional Park. The walk will feature opportunities to explore and learn about birds and the natural history of the Tuolumne River. Walker are encouraged to bring binoculars. This walk will be geared to families and beginners. The group will depart promptly at 9 a.m. from the first parking lot at Tuolumne River Regional Park. Rain cancels the event. For more information, contact Elaine, 209-300-4253 or Ralph, sharks_hockey_maniac@yahoo.com.
What: Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Denny’s Conference Room, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Democratic Women’s Club invites the public to its next meeting. Club members will vote on California Democratic Party candidates whose districts lie in Stanislaus County, for pre-endorsement only. Candidates confirmed to be in attendace: Mateo Bedolla, TJ Cox, Josh Harder, Virginia Madueno, Dotty Nygard and Sue Zwahlen. For more information contact Patty Hughes at demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club
When: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: George’s Steakhouse, 1001 Kansas Ave.
Info: The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club will be having its first meeting of the year at George’s Steakhouse. The host for the meeting will be Ruben and Katrina Tellez. The club welcomes individuals who own or are interested in the preservation and restoration of 1955, 1956, and 1957 Thunderbirds. For more information contact Donna Montavon at 209-522-8830.
EMPIRE
What: Empire library meeting
When: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The public is invited to attend a visioning meeting with Supervisor Kristin Olsen, the Empire Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) and county officials to give input that will help guide the planning of a new library for the Empire community. During the Empire MAC meeting, participants will discuss community needs and desires for the library facility. The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the current Empire Library. The property which housed the former Empire Community Hall was donated for the purpose of a new community library. The previous building, severely damaged by a fire, was demolished and the site cleared in preparation of a new library building. The new site is adjacent to the Regional Water Safety Training Center and Empire Elementary School. Participants are asked to RSVP no later than Jan. 16. For more information or to RSVP call the Library Administration Office at 209-558-7801 or email pboardrow@stanlibrary.org.
RIPON
What: Concert: Liberty Gospel Quartet
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Immanuel Church of Ripon, 517 Orange Ave.
Info: The Immanuel Church of Ripon invites the public to its 15th annual concert featuring the Liberty Gospel Quartet from Boise, Idaho. The concert is open to the public with a freewill offering. For more information contact Paul Witt 209-599-2649 or by email witt1343@gmail.com or the church office 209-599-6163 or visit immanuelcrc.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Soroptimist Crab Feed
When: Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 8375 Fir Ave.
Info: The Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invite the public to its all-you-can-eat crab feed. The Soroptimist will hold the crab feed at the Tuolumne Veterans’ Memorial Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Clam chowder, pasta, salad, all-you-can-eat crab and dessert will be offered. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at twainhartesoroptimist.org or by calling 209-928-1616. All proceeds benefit local charities.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Oakdale Union High School Adult Forum announced its first selection for its series to run January through June. The subject for the first forum was; “United Nations at War”, and focused on the American, European, African and Australian aspects of the World War II. The forum invited speakers who had returned from a theater of war.
Comments