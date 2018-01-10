Around the Region (01/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Calling Designers and Models
When: Thursdays through Feb. 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Red Shield Center, 1649 Las Vegas Street
Info: Manos Unidas of South Modesto is calling for designers and models to help transform trash into fashion. This effort will help South Modesto with recycling and art in the community. Classes begin Thursday, Jan. 11 and go each Thursday til Feb. 22. The classes are free for the designers and models. To reserve a seat call Jose Borroel 209-812-9486 or email joseborroel@gmail.com. For more information contact Joseph Sanchez 209-543-2768 or email joselito6768@gmail.com.
What: LCR Election Luncheon
When: Thursday, noon
Where: El Sol Restaurant, 500 9th Street
Info: Latino Community Roundtable invites members and the public to its election and swearing-in ceremony of its new officers and directors. LCR is a Latino non-profit political organization focusing on political and social issues in Stanislaus County and nationally affecting the Latino community. For more information call 209-567-1040 or email lcrstan@gmail.com or visit lcrstanislaus.org.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers on hand for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
CERES
What: Dental and Vision Clinic
When: Sunday
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church will be offering a free one-day dental and vision clinic. They are seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and volunteers. Many people in our community are lacking dental and vision coverage. Patients who visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical workers will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you can become a volunteer. contact Kara at the Ceres SDA Church 209-538-1024 or visit LifeHopeCentersCentral.com.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture: “Seeing For Your Future”
When: Friday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Covenant Village of Turlock will offer the lecture: “Seeing For Your Future”. The lecture will be led by Optometrist Joyce Ibanez, O.D., who will discuss how to maintain optimal eye health and vision. Ibanez explains how normal vision will change as you age, how overall health can affect eyesight, and will give tips on preserving vision. Space is limited for this free program and reservations are required. To register, visit covenantvillageofturlock.org or call 877-834-1238. Covenant Village of Turlock is a faith-based, continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities. For more information about Covenant Village of Turlock, call 877-834-1238 or visit covenantvillageofturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported the City of Modesto had possibly reached 50,000 residents. Planning Director Russell Fey said this was significant because the city’s designation would change to a Standard Metropolitan Statisical Area. However, Fey said the official designation would not be made until the federal goverments census for 1970. Officially, at that time, the population of Modesto was about 48,146 residents. If the city did reach the status, it would have led to a more detailed census of the city for potential industrial investors and listing in private industrial site brochures.
