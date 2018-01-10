CHP ID's other Stanislaus residents hurt in crash that killed Turlock man

The California Highway Patrol has identified residents of Modesto, Ceres, Patterson and other communities who were involved in the Interstate 5 crash Tuesday morning that killed a Turlock man. Several suffered major injuries.
The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on I-5 north, just south of the Stanislaus-San Joaquin County line. Vallejo resident Solomon Nacua Jr., 67, was driving a 2010 Freightliner big rig when he came upon traffic that was backed up because of a prior collision ahead. He struck the rear of a 2012 Honda, which became lodged under the front of the truck.
The two vehicles then continued north, striking six more vehicles, including another tractor-trailer rig.
The Honda's driver, 32-year-old Turlock resident Frank Alan Hernandez, was killed in the collision. His Facebook page shows he is survived by his girlfriend and daughter, worked as an outside plant technician for AT&T and studied at Northwest Lineman College.
Two Modesto residents in a 2018 Toyota were among those who suffered major injuries. Driver Alma Ayala, 31, and passenger Carlos Navaez, 38, both were taken to Doctors Medical Center.
Three Patterson men also were taken to hospitals for treatment of major injuries. Ruben Lara, 67, driving a 2018 Chevrolet, went to Memorial Medical Center. His passenger, 42-year-old Ricardo Camacho, was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. Hector Hernandez, 41, driving a 2017 Dodge, was treated at Doctors Medical Center.
Three other drivers required no medical attention, the CHP reported. They are Eduardo Guterrez, 38, of Ceres, driving a 2015 Honda; Otillia Alcaute, 46, of American Fork, Utah, driving a 1992 Pontiac; and Felipe Reyes Jr., 56, of Winton, driving a 2010 Freightliner.
