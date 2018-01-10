Update: Man killed in north Modesto after he's struck by vehicle on Tully Road

A pedestrian was killed in north Modesto on Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.
The man, who apparently walked with a cane, was hit on Tully Road near Big Valley Christian School, about 50 yards north of Palmilla Drive.
The collision occurred around 5 a.m.
Modesto police are treating it as a hit-and-run because there was no vehicle at the scene, according to Sgt. Tom Ciccarelli of the Modesto Police Department.
Officers have been combing the area for possible signs of the vehicle or evidence.
Tully Road south of Snyder Avenue is expected to be closed until about 11 a.m. Northbound traffic on Tully is being diverted at Clevenger Drive.
The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.
This is the fourth fatal accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the area in just over two years.
In November 2016, a 69-year-old male pedestrian, Richard Jenkins, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tully south of Snyder. The driver of the vehicle in that collision remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
In August 2016, a 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Tully just north of Standiford Avenue. The driver of the vehicle also remained on scene.
In November 2015, Glenn Blumm, 28, was struck and killed by a vehicle just south of Snyder. The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old William Tonge, fled the scene but returned later on foot as police were processing the scene. He was believed to have been driving under the influence and was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on manslaughter charges.
A jury trial in his case is expected to begin next month in Stanislaus County Superior Court.
