Around the Region (01/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Healthy Living for your Brain Lecture
When: Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Sacramento will be holding a two-hour workshop to share strategies for a healthy body-healthy brain, and to prolonged driving independence. The program will be split into Part 1: Healthy Living for your Brain and Body; and Part 2: Driver Safety and The Aging Driver. Seating is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or email villeda@alz.org.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
ANGELS CAMPS
What: Living History Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will be transported back in time every second Saturday of each month as docents re-create life in a Calfornia Gold Rush town. Artisan’s exhibits in the Mining and Ranching building include a carpenter’s shop, print shop and textile shop, each staffed by informed docents ready to demonstrate their respective craft. The event is free with general museum admission ($7 for adults and $3 for children). For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
CERES
What: Dental and Vision Clinic
When: Sunday
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church will be offering a free one-day dental and vision clinic. They are seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and volunteers. Many people in our community are lacking dental and vision coverage. Patients who visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical workers will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you can become a volunteer. contact Kara at the Ceres SDA Church 209-538-1024 or visit LifeHopeCentersCentral.com.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge #65 invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast at the IOOF Hall. Guest will get biscuits and gracy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. all Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, and 6 and under are free. Complimentary coffee and orange juice will also be available. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Riverbank Historical Society’s Memories Day
When: Thursday, 11 a.m.
Where: Riverbank Museum, 3237 Santa Fe St.
Info: Rich Holmer, former City Manager, will be discussing the formation of Riverbank’s Sister City’s relationship with Fuyang, China. He will tell of the official signing that occurred in Fuyang in 2004. Six Riverbank High School students accompanied the City Officials and the residents on the trip. Holmer will go into detail on the cultural differences including foods, education, shopping, and a host of other incidents that occurred on the trip. For more information call Richard 209-648-3496.
SONORA
What: Friday Flix at the Opera Hall
When: Fridays, beginning Jan. 12
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St.
Info: The 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce invite the public to downtown Sonora for monthly movies with opportunities to interact. The classic “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown Jan. 12 and moviegoers will get a program with the words to songs and the first 50 people will get goodie bag filled with items related to specific movie cues. Public encouranged to dress as their favorite character, with prizes awarded. Doors open at 6 p.m., Costume contest is at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes free popcorn and a goodie bag. No-host bar available. For more information visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that three Modesto water polo players were invited to the first tryouts of the United States junior national team. Randy Fowler and Matt Weinheimer, Modesto Junior College, and Marty Livingston, Beyer High School, were invited to compete for open spots against others invited to the tryout nationally. The tryout was held at Stanford University. The national junior team included boys 19 and under and the junior national team were planning a trip to Yugoslavia during the summer.
