Around the Region (01/09/18)

MODESTO
What: YCCD Board of Trustee Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: YCCD Board Room, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Yosemite Community College District, Board of Trustees will be meeting for a regular scheduled meeting. Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. The Trustees will be in closed session at 3 p.m., open session at 5:30 p.m. For more information contact the district office at 209-575-6509 or visit boarddocs.com/ca/yosemite/Board.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Thursday, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips, at an extra fee, and an exercise program. MICL invites the public to its informal meeting in the classroom to hear about the Spring Curriculum at 10 a.m. in the El Captain Building on West Campus. A preview of the class schedule is available in the MJC4Life Community Education catalog, Winter 2018 edition. You will be able to register for MICL before and after the meeting. Classes are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in two-hour sessions. Classes begin, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee payable to MJC, handicap parking is free. Parking is adjacent to El Captain Bldg. A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members have the option of registering online and are subject to MJC registration policies and requirements. For more information visit www.mcj4life.org.
What: Ustach Neighborhood Park Community Meeting
When: Thursday, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Sylvan Improvement Club, 2545 Sylvan Ave.
Info: Modesto Police Department Chief Galen Carroll and Modesto City Councilmember Doug Ridenour will join the meeting to discuss the city’s response to the deadly shooting at Ustach Park in November and other public safety issues concerning the Ustach Neighborhood located west of Roselle Avenue between Floyd and Sylvan avenues and east of Oakdale Road.
ANGELS CAMPS
What: Junior Livestock Show Deadline
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fair, 2465 Gunclub Rd.
Info: The Calaveras County Fair announces the deadline for Junior Horse Show, independent exhibitors who are not affiliated with 4-H, FFA or Grange. Independent exhibitor paperwork and lease forms are due at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in person at the fairground’s administration office. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frog-livestock.org/forms.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center (NMCHC) holds its Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson Unified District Meeting
When: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hughson USD Office, 6815 Hughson Ave.
Info: The Hughson Unified School District, Board of Trustees will conduct its regular scheduled meeting. Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. The trustees will be in closed session at 5:30 p.m., open session at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact executive assistant Jody Jorge at 209-883-4428, ext. 4. or visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/husd/Board.
OAKDALE
What: Skirts 'N Flirts Square Dance Club
When: Wednesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall, 30 Lambuth Ave. (at F St.)
Info: The Skirts 'N Flirts Square Dance Club will sponsor a new dancer class. Classes are open to singles, couples and children 10 or older (accompanied by an adult). Classes begin Wedneday, Jan. 10; first class is free, afterwards $6 adults, $3 Children. New students welcome through Jan. 24. For more information contact Pat 209-556-8524.
