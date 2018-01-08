Update on Manteca police search for Ceres man who went missing near AMC theaters

UPDATE: Manteca police officers on Monday morning found a developmentally disable Ceres man who went missing Sunday night.
Luis Alfonso Ortega, 26, was found about 9:20 a.m. in the area of Manteca and Melton roads, just west of Ripon. A driver was in the area, saw Ortega and called law enforcement officials, according to the Manteca Police Department.
Police said Ortega was not injured, and officials have notified his family.
Ortega went missing near the AMC Showplace Manteca 16 theaters just south of Highway 120. He was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the theater lobby before walking in the direction of nearby Bass Pro Shops. The theater is at 848 Lifestyle St.
Never miss a local story.
Police has said Ortega has the mental capacity of a child.
Comments