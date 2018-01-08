Update on Manteca police search for Ceres man who went missing near AMC theaters

Mother and son injured in two-vehicle crash in Atwater

Atwater Police investigate the scene of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of North Buhach Road and Green Sands Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. According to Sgt. Dave Sarginson, the Jaws of Life were used to remove an adult female driver. She was transported to an area hospital along with her 2-year-old son who also suffered injuries in the crash. According to Sarginson, both drivers were driving on a suspended license.