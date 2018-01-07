Around the Region (01/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club has a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Mended Hearts support group
When: Second Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Health Education and Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60 B
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. This week’s guest speaker will discuss heart health and diet. For more information, call Robert Martin at 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program at 209-569-7373.
What: John McCutcheon benefit concert
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.
Info: Six-time Grammy-nominated folk musician will perform his annual benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center. Tickets are $10-23 advance, $26 door. Call 209-523-1438 or purchase online at http://mccutcheonmodesto2018.eventbrite.com.
ANGELS CAMPS
What: Junior Livestock Show deadline
When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fair, 2465 Gunclub Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair announces the deadline for Junior Horse Show, independent exhibitors who are not affiliated with 4-H, FFA or Grange. Paperwork and lease forms are due Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m., in person at the fairground’s administration office. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frog-livestock.org/forms.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club luncheon
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the city of Oakdale. Guest speaker Hope Kindred will discuss guide dog training programs with puppies. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Second Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road (northeast corner at Oakdale Road)
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings are invited to attend. First-time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Dr.
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
