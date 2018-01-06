More Videos

  • Bagpipers compete at Modesto’s McHenry Mansion

    The St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto held a solo piping competition Saturday for bagpipers at the McHenry Mansion.

The St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto held a solo piping competition Saturday for bagpipers at the McHenry Mansion. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
The St. Andrew's Society of Modesto held a solo piping competition Saturday for bagpipers at the McHenry Mansion.

Gaelic game-on: Bagpipers compete at Modesto’s McHenry Mansion

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

January 06, 2018 07:04 PM

The traditional bagpipe sounds of Gaelic cultures filled the McHenry Mansion on Saturday afternoon as the St. Andrew’s Society of Modesto hosted a solo piping competition.

Ten Northern California kilt-clad bagpipe soloists – youths to adults – took part to perform marches, jigs and other tunes at the downtown Modesto landmark.

This was the third year that the group hosted the event, according to organizer Michael Akard, who is also chief of the St. Andrew’s Society. The Modesto competition helps each of the competitors set their rankings within the Western U.S. Pipe Band Association, which also oversees solo competitive bagpipers.

There were three grade levels of competition in Saturday’s event; winners were Linda Robertson of Bakersfield in grade 2; Colin Speed of Ripon, grade 3; and Jason Hoffman of Turlock, grade 4.

It was a successful outing for the pipers, as well as for those who turned out to watch, Akard said. “Everyone was very pleased. There were people who had come for the first time and it was a very positive experience for all.”

The participants will continue competing, mostly across Northern California, in their grade levels throughout 2018, Akard said, and if they continue to win contests, the pipe association could move them to higher grade levels for next year.

That’s also true for other placing pipers, he added. “This was one of many opportunities they have this year to demonstrate their skills and to show what they can do.”

The St. Andrew’s Society promotes the history and customs of the Gaelic cultures – Scottish, Irish and Welsh – in the Modesto region.

