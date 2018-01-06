News

Modesto receives a little bit of rain with much more expected on Monday

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

January 06, 2018 08:57 AM

Well, it's a start.

Nearly a quarter-inch of rain fell on Modesto early Saturday morning and more is on the way.

A strong storm headed toward Northern California is expected to bring one to two inches of rain to the valley and snow to the mountains starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The upcoming storm is expected to arrive in the early morning hours. There is a 100 percent chance of rain on Monday with more showers expected Tuesday. The wind is expected to pick up, too, while the temperatures fall.

A partly cloudy sky and a high of 58 degrees is expected Sunday.

The 0.21 inches Modesto received Saturday brought the season total to 0.86 inches, according to the Modesto Irrigation District. Last year – through Jan. 6 – Modesto had received 6.37 inches on way to its total of 17.93 inches, the most since 1998.

