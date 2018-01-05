News

Around the Region (01/06/18)

January 05, 2018 02:57 PM

MODESTO

What: John McCutcheon benefit concert

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9

Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland

Info: Six-time Grammy-nominated folk musician will perform his annual benefit concert for the Modesto Peace/Life Center. Tickets are $10-23 advance, $26 door. Call 209-523-1438 or purchase online at http://mccutcheonmodesto2018.eventbrite.com.

What: Association of Fundraising Professionals Meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.

Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. There will be fundraisers from Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin counties. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday at 4 p.m. For more information or to register email at afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.

ANGELS CAMPS

What: Junior Livestock Show deadline

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Calaveras County Fair, 2465 Gunclub Road

Info: The Calaveras County Fair deadline for its Junior Horse Show is Tuesday for independent exhibitors who are not affiliated with 4-H, FFA or Grange. Independent exhibitor paperwork and lease forms are due in person at the fairground’s administration office. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frog-livestock.org/forms.

ARNOLD

What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts

When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4

Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold to its warming hut, open weekends through March. Visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information, contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.

ESCALON

What: Good Time Accordion Club Social

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.

Info: The club hosts its monthly music and social event; accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 the door. For more information, call Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.

PATTERSON

What: School Board Special Meeting

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: District Office, 510 Keystone Blvd.

Info: The Patterson Unified School District Board of Trustees will be holding a special board meeting. The public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information call the district office at 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net for the special board meeting agenda.

RIVERBANK

What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends

When: Monday, Jan. 9, 7 pm

Where: 2201 Morrill Road

Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. Bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings are invited. First-time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com or visit www.compassionatefriends.org.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP Restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Chapter of the American Red Cross raised $25,353.94 in its first six months of existence. A portion of the total raised by the Modesto Chapter, $12,428.34, was forwarded to Washington, D.C., to help with the national war fund.

