Deceased man found by boys playing near bushes in Modesto identified

A Modesto man who was found dead by boys playing near an MID electric substation last week has been identified.
Two boys found the body of 30-year-old Joshua Springstead on Dec. 28 in bushes along the wall of the substation at Yosemite Boulevard and Yosemite Meadows Drive in East Modesto.
Originally considered a suspicious death, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Springstead's death was later determined not to be a homicide but a cause of death is pending laboratory testing.
