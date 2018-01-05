More Videos

News

Deceased man found by boys playing near bushes in Modesto identified

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

January 05, 2018 11:30 AM

UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO

A Modesto man who was found dead by boys playing near an MID electric substation last week has been identified.

Two boys found the body of 30-year-old Joshua Springstead on Dec. 28 in bushes along the wall of the substation at Yosemite Boulevard and Yosemite Meadows Drive in East Modesto.

Originally considered a suspicious death, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Springstead's death was later determined not to be a homicide but a cause of death is pending laboratory testing.

