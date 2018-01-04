Around the Region (01/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: MICL is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips, and an exercise program. MICL invites the public to its informal meeting to hear about the spring curriculum. Classes will be Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in two-hour sessions and begin, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee. A $10 donation is requested to cover classroom expenses. For more information visit mjc4life.org.
What: Healthy Living for your Brain
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Sacramento will be holding the program, "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body and Driver Safety and the Aging Driver." This two-hour workshop will share health strategies and how to prolonged driving independence. Seating is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or email villeda@alz.org.
What: Fremont Open Plan school tours
When: Jan. 16-Feb. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Fremont Elementary School, 1220 W. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: This Modesto City Schools’ public alternative school for kindergarten through sixth grade, will offer school tours. Kindergarten enrollment is lottery-based. Parents and guardians interested in participating in the 2018-19 school year lottery must visit the school office to register for a tour and sign up to attend two mandatory parent meetings. For more information, call 209-574-8122.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture: “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Lecture and book signing by Lynn Downey who will discuss, “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World.” Downey will discuss Strauss’ iconic garment how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments; lecture to begin at 2 p.m. Free for museum members, $10 nonmembers. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snow-shoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. start time. Snowshoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snowshoe walk takes about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: A 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through March 17, 2018, at the church Family Center. Free, workbook $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Strand Theater announced its showing of the 1942 suspense film “Calling Dr. Gillespie,” directed by Harold S. Bucquet and starring Lionel Barrymore, Donna Reed and Phillip Dorn. Dr. Gillespie (Barrymore) is asked to investigate an unstable young man that a young female student at a private girls school is dating. Also showing at the Strand was the news reel “United We Stand,” narrated by Lowell Thomas.
