When's the last time California started a year with gas prices this high?

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 04, 2018 11:47 AM

California and the rest of the nation are starting 2018 with the highest gasoline prices since 2014, both AAA and GasBuddy have reported.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Modesto on Thursday morning was $2.92, compared to $2.60 a year ago, according to www.modestogasprices.com, which is part of GasBuddy.

The city is well above the national average price, which was $2.50 Thursday and $2.36 this day last year. But we're well below the state average, which was $3.12 on Thursday.

In the greater Modesto area Thursday morning, the lowest price was $2.53, offered at Costco in Turlock and the Arco station at 3936 Mitchell Road in Ceres. Modesto's lowest price was $2.55 at Costco.

Costco warehouse stores sell their gas only to members. Modesto's next-lowest price, available to the general public, was $2.59, at Arco stations on West Orangeburg Avenue, Yosemite Boulevard, Crows Landing Road and North Carpenter Road.

The highest Modesto price listed on modestogasprices.com Thursday morning was $3.39 at the Chevron station at Crows Landing and West Grayson roads.

Though Golden State prices are high, AAA said in a news release, they are expected to fall in coming weeks as travel demand subsides after a busy holiday travel season.

"Last year was a historic travel season, with AAA forecasting record travel numbers for nearly every holiday," Michael Blasky, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, said in the release. "But prices historically will drop after the ball drops on New Year's Eve. Californians today are paying about 60 cents more than the national average, which AAA attributes to the state's strong economy, higher taxes on gasoline and stricter environmental regulations."

The last time Californians began a year paying more than $3 for gas was in 2014, when the average price in January was $3.62, AAA reported. Gas prices rose above $4 that summer.

But January doesn't always indicate how prices will move throughout a year, AAA noted. California drivers paid $2.55 for regular unleaded gas to begin 2015, but by May were paying above $3.70 per gallon.

GasBuddy on Wednesday released its 2018 Fuel Price Outlook. It says the yearly national average will rise 19 cents vs. last year, to $2.57 per gallon of unleaded regular gas.

