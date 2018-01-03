Around the Region (01/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Traveleer’s Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Informational meeting to learn about the club’s day trips. Day trips and extended trips are offered monthly. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: CA-10 Democratic Debate 3
When: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will present, “The Road to the Capitol Series, Debate 3” at the Gallo Center for the Arts, in the Foster Family Theater. The debate will feature those candidates still active in the Congressional race for California District seat 10, representing Stanislaus County and Southern San Joaquin. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tabling by candidates and other interested organizations in the lobby. The debate will start at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Jeff Jardine. The event is free, however, tickets must be obtained thru Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/cd-10-road-to-the-capitol-debate-series. The debate topics will be: Democratic Principles and Social Issues and Why are you a Democrat? What are your values? For more information email Jessica Self at jessica_self@live.com.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in its 80th year offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. There are weekly local groups and Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold to its warming hut, open weekends through March. Visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information, contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
CERES
What: Dental and Vision Clinic
When: Sunday, Jan. 14
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The church is seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and other volunteers. Patients who visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical workers will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you can become a volunteer, contact Kara at the church, 209-538-1024; or visitLifeHopeCenters Central.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Docent Applications
When: Through Jan. 15
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia is recruiting for costumed interpreters to help teach history to its visitors through re-enactments, staffing exhibits and assisting with special events. A costume loan may be available to those interested. Fully trained docents are asked to commit to eight hours a month or 96 hours total throughout the year. Shifts vary depending on job duty and seasons. For more information, call the park office at 209-588-9128 or stop in at the museum to pick up an application. There will be a meet and greet on Jan. 6 at 10 .a.m in Eagle Cottage, next to the Fallon Hotel; refreshments will be served. Training begins Saturday, Jan. 27, and will run for seven consecutive Saturdays.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Communiyy Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club hosts its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 the door. For more information, call Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the City of Modesto received four new buses from the General Motors Corporation plant in Pontiac, Michigan, costing the city $82,100. Modesto had anticipated funds from the federal government to pay for half of the cost of the fleet but received it late because of a federal spending freeze.
