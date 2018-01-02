New era dawns for pot in Stanislaus: ‘It was illegal for so long for stupid reasons’

More Videos 0:42 Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin in Stanislaus County Pause 1:16 Customize your treats at Modesto’s Krazy Rolls bakery 0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:40 Sheriffs's detectives investigating suspicious death in East Modesto 3:43 Learn more about the series of supermoons headed for the celestial stage 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:52 Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 2:32 Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Recreational Marijuana Sales Began In Stanislsus County With Recreational Marijuana Sales Starting In Stanislaus County people visited The Holistic Center In Empire Ca. With Recreational Marijuana Sales Starting In Stanislaus County people visited The Holistic Center In Empire Ca. mbicek@modbee.com

With Recreational Marijuana Sales Starting In Stanislaus County people visited The Holistic Center In Empire Ca. mbicek@modbee.com