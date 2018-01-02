Around the Region (01/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Healthy Living for your Brain Lecture
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: The Alzheimer's Association of Greater Sacramento will be holding the program, "Healthy Living for your Brain and Body and Driver Safety and the Aging Driver." This two-hour workshop will share strategies for a healthy body-healthy brain, and to prolonged driving independence. The program will be split into Part 1: Healthy Living for your Brain and Body; and Part 2: Driver Safety and The Aging Driver. Seating is limited, registration is required. For more information or to register call 800-272-3900 or email ivilleda@alz.org.
What: Whist Card Party
When: Monday, Jan. 15, 1 p.m.
Where: St Stanislaus Church Hall, at 8th and K Streets
Info: The Brotherhood of St Anthony is sponsoring a whist card party that is open to the public. The cost is $3 per player and refreshment will be served. For more information calll Rose Silva King 209-529-4933.
What: McHenry Mansion New Docent Training
When: Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop, 924 15th Street
Info: The McHenry Mansion Foundation is seeking interested community member who would like to become volunteer docents for the McHenry Mansion. Community members interested in become a docent, there will be eight weeks of training beginning Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Meetings will be held in the mansion’s basement. For additional information or to sign up call 209-549-0428 or write to: McHenry Mansion Foundation, Attention Pam Darr, 924 15th St., Modesto, CA 95354.
ESCALON
What: Good Time Accordion Club Social
When: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Communiyy Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will be hosting its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 the door. For more information call Karl Wucherer 209-556-3105.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture: “Seeing For Your Future”
When: Friday, Jan. 12, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Covenant Village of Turlock will offer the lecture: “Seeing For Your Future”. The lecture will be led by Optometrist Joyce Ibanez, O.D., who will discuss how to maintain optimal eye health and vision. Ibanez explains how normal vision will change as you age, how overall health can affect eyesight, and will give tips on preserving vision. Space is limited for this free program and reservations are required. To register, visit covenantvillageofturlock.org or call 877-834-1238. Covenant Village of Turlock is a faith-based, continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities. For more information about Covenant Village of Turlock, call 877-834-1238 or visit covenantvillageofturlock.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Twain Harte Soroptimist Crab Feed
When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 8375 Fir Ave.
Info: The Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invite the public to its all you can eat crab feed. The Soroptimist will hold the crab feed at the Tuolumne Veterans’ Memorial Hall. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Clam chowder, pasta, salad, all you can eat crab and dessert will be offered. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at twainhartesoroptimist.org or by calling 209-928-1616. All proceeds benefit local charities.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that California State University, Stanislaus professor, Dr. Alice Worsley was choosen as s United States Poet. Dr. Worsley’s name was to have appeared in the Directory of American Poets, when the organization created its next edition. She was an associate professor of English at the college where she taught literature and contributed to noon poetry readings. The new edition of the Directory of American Poets would have included 1,500 American men and women who are published poets, and the directory was published through a grant by the National Endowment for the Arts.
