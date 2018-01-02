Minor-injury crash on Oakdale Road takes down utility lines

More Videos 0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day Pause 2:06 Watch bubbles turn to ice crystals in subzero temperatures 0:59 Meet Stanislaus County's First Baby of 2018 0:31 How to prevent a home fire in the winter 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:29 CHP Work to keep the streets safe 1:52 Fire near downtown Modesto 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 2:32 Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Car takes out power pole in Modesto crash A car traveling north on Oakdale Road just north of Claratina Avenue hit a power pole on the west side of the road for an unknown reason, according to CHP. A car traveling north on Oakdale Road just north of Claratina Avenue hit a power pole on the west side of the road for an unknown reason, according to CHP. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com

A car traveling north on Oakdale Road just north of Claratina Avenue hit a power pole on the west side of the road for an unknown reason, according to CHP. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com