First baby of the new year in Stanislaus just wasn’t going to wait 28 more days

Sebastian Ismael Diaz wasn’t expected to be a New Year’s baby.
The first child of Ripon residents Xiomara and Oscar Diaz was due Jan. 29. But at 12:28 a.m. Monday, there he was, all 4 pounds, 15 ounces of him.
Sebastian, also measuring 18 inches, was the first recorded birth in Stanislaus County on New Year’s Day. Born at Kaiser Permanente’s Modesto Medical Center on Dale Road, he beat the next child – also a boy, born at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto – by more than an hour.
Early afternoon Monday, Sebastian was resting comfortably in his mother’s arms, with dad and an aunt also in the room. Xiomara Diaz said she was “extremely happy” to be a first-time mom and holding her beautiful boy.
“I didn’t have the easiest pregnancy,” she said. “I had gestational diabetes so I had to control it, constantly checking my sugar levels.”
Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m., her water broke and the couple went to Kaiser. By 10:30 that night, Xiomara was pushing. “I pushed and pushed but he wouldn’t come out,” she said. “So like 10 minutes to 12, I’m like, yeah he’s gonna be a New Year’s baby.”
The delivery gave her and her husband some scares, Xiomara said, but overall went well. “When I was pushing already, his heart rate started dropping, and I just – they put me on oxygen and had me breathe better to give that oxygen to him, and that’s how we got his heartbeat to go back up.”
Sebastian joins a small family on his mom’s side: an aunt, an uncle, grandmother and great-grandmother, Xiomara said. On Oscar’s side, there’s a big family. Oscar is one of 11 siblings, and Sebastian is the 17th grandchild.
Xiomara said she’d decided that if she was having a boy, his name would be Sebastian. Family members offered suggestions for his middle name. Oscar’s brothers “are big believers of Bible names,” Xiomara said, “and Ismael is considered the son of Abraham, and his (she gestured to Oscar) middle name is Abraham, so it worked out.”
