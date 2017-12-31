CHP rings out 2017 with another checkpoint for drivers under the influence

The California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in north Modesto on Friday evening as part of its effort against drunk and drugged driving.
Officers checked drivers on McHenry Avenue between Claratina and Auto Center Drive for signs of impairment. It can include prescription and illegal drugs as well as alcohol.
New Year’s Eve can be among the most challenging times, but the CHP and other law enforcement agencies step up patrols at various other times of the year.
With 2018 comes legal recreational use of marijuana under a California ballot measure. It does not allow people to drive after smoking.
