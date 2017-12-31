More Videos


    California Highway Patrol spent Friday, December 29, 2017 checking over 200 drivers that passed through their DUI checkpoint in North Modesto. One arrest was made for failing a field sobriety test.

News

CHP rings out 2017 with another checkpoint for drivers under the influence

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

December 31, 2017 05:14 PM

UPDATED 27 MINUTES AGO

The California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in north Modesto on Friday evening as part of its effort against drunk and drugged driving.

Officers checked drivers on McHenry Avenue between Claratina and Auto Center Drive for signs of impairment. It can include prescription and illegal drugs as well as alcohol.

New Year’s Eve can be among the most challenging times, but the CHP and other law enforcement agencies step up patrols at various other times of the year.

With 2018 comes legal recreational use of marijuana under a California ballot measure. It does not allow people to drive after smoking.


