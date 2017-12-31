CHP rings out 2017 with another checkpoint for drivers under the influence

More Videos 1:04 Holidays on the farm Pause 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 1:29 CHP Work to keep the streets safe 1:50 Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home 1:10 Scene from fatal crash near Turlock 2:15 Students learn to Stop the Bleed 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:52 Modesto police investigating homicide at Mellis Park 2:32 Trailer for star-studded 'Ocean's 8' starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... 2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

CHP Work to keep the streets safe California Highway Patrol spent Friday, December 29, 2017 checking over 200 drivers that passed through their DUI checkpoint in North Modesto. One arrest was made for failing a field sobriety test. California Highway Patrol spent Friday, December 29, 2017 checking over 200 drivers that passed through their DUI checkpoint in North Modesto. One arrest was made for failing a field sobriety test. mbicek@modbee.com

