Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/01/18)

STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Dec. 20
ABADI: Anahita and Henry Abdishoo, Modesto, boy
SAM: Darlene and Lincoln, Stockton, boy
Dec. 21
RAMIREZ: Yael and Juan, Manteca, boy
PITSCH: Brittany and Gregory, Manteca, girl
Dec. 22
MONSIVAIS: Clarissa and Jan Aubi Villanueva, Manteca, girl
Dec. 23
VERMA: Puja and Simranjit Singh, Keyes, boy
BAUKNECHT: Michelle and Austin, Modesto, girl
HOEKMAN: Stacy and Brian, Modesto, boy
JIMENEZ: Sondra and Pedro Jimenez-Garibay, Patterson, girl
Dec. 24
SWISEGOOD: Emily and Nicholas, Chico, boy
Dec. 26
WHEATON: Sierra and David Peterson, Stockton, boy
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Dec. 21
RASCHEIN: Cameile, Turlock, girl
GONZALEZ: Ofelia, Turlock, boy
Dec. 22
PIEDRA: Celia, Turlock, girl
Dec. 23
AVINA: Sheyla, Modesto, girl
AVILA: Jasmine, Turlock, boy
CANEDO: Cynthia, Turlock, boy
Dec. 24
ZAMORA: Jecinnia, Patterson, girl
RIOS: Brenda and Jesus Mendoza, Delhi, boy
Dec. 25
SANTIAGO: Reshay, Keyes, boy
Dec. 26
WRIGHT: Megan and Cameron Linan, Turlock, boy
MUNOZ: Mariana and Omar Ponce, Hilmar, girl
MATHIS: Amanda, Denari, boy
MARTINEZ: Dalia and Nicolas, Winton, boy
