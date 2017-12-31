News

December 31, 2017 2:11 PM

Stanislaus County birth announcements (01/01/18)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Dec. 20

ABADI: Anahita and Henry Abdishoo, Modesto, boy

SAM: Darlene and Lincoln, Stockton, boy

Dec. 21

RAMIREZ: Yael and Juan, Manteca, boy

PITSCH: Brittany and Gregory, Manteca, girl

Dec. 22

MONSIVAIS: Clarissa and Jan Aubi Villanueva, Manteca, girl

Dec. 23

VERMA: Puja and Simranjit Singh, Keyes, boy

BAUKNECHT: Michelle and Austin, Modesto, girl

HOEKMAN: Stacy and Brian, Modesto, boy

JIMENEZ: Sondra and Pedro Jimenez-Garibay, Patterson, girl

Dec. 24

SWISEGOOD: Emily and Nicholas, Chico, boy

Dec. 26

WHEATON: Sierra and David Peterson, Stockton, boy

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Dec. 21

RASCHEIN: Cameile, Turlock, girl

GONZALEZ: Ofelia, Turlock, boy

Dec. 22

PIEDRA: Celia, Turlock, girl

Dec. 23

AVINA: Sheyla, Modesto, girl

AVILA: Jasmine, Turlock, boy

CANEDO: Cynthia, Turlock, boy

Dec. 24

ZAMORA: Jecinnia, Patterson, girl

RIOS: Brenda and Jesus Mendoza, Delhi, boy

Dec. 25

SANTIAGO: Reshay, Keyes, boy

Dec. 26

WRIGHT: Megan and Cameron Linan, Turlock, boy

MUNOZ: Mariana and Omar Ponce, Hilmar, girl

MATHIS: Amanda, Denari, boy

MARTINEZ: Dalia and Nicolas, Winton, boy

