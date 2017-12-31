Around the Region (01/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Cartoon Camp
When: Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J Street,
Info: Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department has partnered with the Mistlin Gallery and comic artist Patrick Barr to teach students about character design, comics, marker technique, storytelling, anatomy, digital drawing and more. This class is designed for ages 10 and up; adults are welcome. Cost is $65 per student and includes all materials. Register in person at the department office, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400, during normal business hours or call 209-577-5344 for more information.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips, at an extra fee, and an exercise program. MICL invites the public to its informal meeting in the classroom to hear about the Spring Curriculum at 10 a.m. in the El Captain Building on West Campus. A preview of the class schedule is available in the MJC4Life Community Education catalog, Winter 2018 edition. You will be able to register for MICL before and after the meeting. Classes are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in two-hour sessions. Classes begin, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee payable to MJC; handicap parking is free. Parking is adjacent to El Captain Building A $10 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members have the option of registering online and are subject to MJC registration policies and requirements. For more information visit www.mcj4life.org.
What: CA-10 Democratic Debate #3
When: Friday, Jan. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will present “The Road to the Capitol Series, Debate #3” at the Gallo Center for the Arts, in the Foster Family Theater. The debate will feature those candidates still active in the congressional race for California District 10, representing Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tabling by candidates and other interested organizations in the lobby. The debate will start at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Jeff Jardine. The event is free, however, tickets must be obtained thru Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/cd-10-road-to-the-capitol-debate-series. The debate topics will be: Democratic Principles and Social Issues and Why are you a Democrat? What are your values? For more information, email Jessica Self at jessica_self@live.com.
CALIFORNIA
What: Student Voices Campaign
When: Deadline, March 1
Where: Online
Info: The Student Voices Campaign is a video competition sponsored by the California Alliance for Arts Education. The competition theme asks students to consider the question, “Why the Arts Matter?” This annual video competition is a statewide initiative that provides a creative way for students in grades 7-12 to impact school policymaking and make their voices heard. Students are to create a short video, 2-minutes or less, that shows a meaningful, compelling story of why the arts matter to you, someone you know, and/or to the school or community. For more information and submission requirements, visit studentvoicescampaign.org.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 31st annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system client.smarterentry.com/tcaa. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 22 by 6 p.m. The call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Jan. 8
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation by Bob Boulton on birds will be the guest speaker. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Holli at 209-620-0406.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported there was hope from state water watchers, and regional in the Modesto-Stanislaus County area, that the drought declared in 1992 would come to an end. State climatologist Bill Mork said, “When you have a good weather pattern, you ride it for all it’s worth. The problem with droughts is that you are always saying to yourself, ‘Well, what’s around the corner?’” A late December storm dumped nearly an inch of rain on Modesto and several feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. Modesto received 3.98 inches of rain, just under the 4.20 normal for this date. As part of Mork’s job, he monitored eight weather stations in the northern Sierra, and rainfall measured at the eight stations in December was 14.3 inches, 173 percent above normal.
