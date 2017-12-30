Fire damage to Modesto school estimated at $1.5 million

More Videos 1:22 Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school Pause 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 0:40 Sheriffs's detectives investigating suspicious death in East Modesto 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 2:40 Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 1:31 Local football players sign letters of intent 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Fire destroys wing of classrooms at Modesto's Bret Harte Elementary school Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com