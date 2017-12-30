More Videos

Three classrooms and a computer lab were destroyed by fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto Friday afternoon. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com
Fire damage to Modesto school estimated at $1.5 million

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 30, 2017 02:57 PM

The fire at Bret Harte Elementary School in south Modesto on Friday afternoon caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage, fire officials said Saturday.

It destroyed two fifth grade classrooms, a computer lab and the library, all of which were housed in a wing on the north side of the school, according to Modesto City Schools spokeswoman Becky Fortuna. Early reports indicated it was three classrooms and the computer lab.

A message from the school's vice principals Vanessa Platt and Gustavo Duran reads in part, "We are devastated, but we are resilient. We already have staff working to make sure we will be ready for ALL students to return on Tuesday, January 16. Please stay away from the campus to allow the crews to do the work needed to get the campus ready for students to return."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It broke out just before 4 p.m. and the wing was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading but a second wing suffered heat and smoke damage.

Fortuna said the district is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"While we are certain our insurance will replace everything lost in the fire, if people would like to donate library books appropriate for kindergarten through sixth grade, in English and Spanish, and basic school supplies like pencils, paper, notebooks and erasers for the two fifth grade classrooms, we would be grateful and put them to good use," she said.

Donations can be dropped off at the District Office, 426 Locust St., Modesto, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 4.

