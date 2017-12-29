Around the Region (12/30/17)

MODESTO
What: AARP Safe Driver Refresher Course
When: Thursday, Jan 4, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center , 201 Bodem St.
Info: Refresher course for those who have completed the basic course. Topics such as how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault and how recreational marijuana use will impact traffic safety will be discussed. This course will refresh your automobile insurance discount certificate for another three years. This is the last refresher course that will be held at the Modesto Senior Center until May. The fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register call 209-341-2974.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture: “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Lecture and book signing with presenter Lynn Downey who will discuss “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World.” Downey will discuss Strauss’s iconic garment but also talk about how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Free for museum members, $10 nonmembers. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
CERES
What: Dental and Vision Clinic
When: Sunday, Jan. 14
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The church is seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and other volunteers. Patients who visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical workers will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you can become a volunteer, contact Kara at the church 209-538-1024 or visit LifeHopeCentersCentral.com.
COLUMBIA
What: Docent Applications
When: Through Jan. 15
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia is recruiting for costumed interpreters to help teach history to its visitors through reenactments, staffing exhibits and assisting with special events. A costume loan may be available to those interested. Fully-trained docents are asked to commit to eight hours a month or 96 hours total throughout the year. Shifts vary depending on job duty and seasons. For more information call the park office at 209-588-9128 or stop in at the museum to pick up an application. There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 .a.m in Eagle Cottage, next to the Fallon Hotel, refreshments will be served. Training begins Saturday, Jan. 27, and will run for seven consecutive Saturdays.
NATIONAL
What: Freedom Award Nomination
When: Through Sunday
Where: Online
Info: Does your employer go above and beyond in support of a guardsmen or reservist? The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award nominations are open through Dec. 31. Nominations must come from a Guard or Reserve service member, or their family members, employed by the organization they are nominating. Service members can nominate large and small employers from a cross-section of the U.S., including health, transportation, hospitality and entertainment. For more information about the award or for how to nominate your employer, go to FreedomAward.mil.
SONORA
What: Friday Flix at the Opera Hall
When: Fridays, beginning Jan. 12
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S Washington St.
Info: The 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce invite the public to downtown Sonora for monthly movies with opportunities to interact. The classic “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown Jan. 12 and moviegoers will get a program with the words to songs and the first 50 people will get goodie bag filled with items related to specific movie cues. Public encouranged to dress as their favorite character, with prizes awarded. Doors open at 6 p.m., Costume contest is at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes free popcorn and a goodie bag. No-host bar available. For more information visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Theater announced its Jan. 2 play, “In Old Kentucky.” The play centered around the Civil War and the State of Kentucky trying to stay neutral in the conflict, allowing its residents to choose a side. “In Old Kentucky” was written by C. T. Dazey and presented by Rowland-Clifford-Gatts, Inc. Tickets ranged from 25 cents to $1.
