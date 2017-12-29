Sonora man, 63, dies in crash that injures 5 from Patterson

A Sonora man was killed and a Tracy man and Patterson family injured in a crash Friday morning at the junction of Highways 108 and 120 southwest of Jamestown, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at 11:04 on Highway 120 at the area known as Yosemite Junction. The Sonora man, 63, was westbound in a blue Jeep when for unknown reasons he lost control and continued across into the eastbound lanes, Officer Nick Norton of the CHP Sonora office said.
He was broadsided by a white Chrysler Town & Country minivan driven by Patterson resident Ximenes Pereira, who suffered moderate to severe injuries primarily to his chest, Norton said. The 70-year-old was taken to Adventist Health Sonora.
Pereira's four passengers all suffered moderate injuries, Norton said, and also were taken to the hospital. The passengers are Joe Simas, 44, his wife, Susan Simas, 37, and their children, ages 4 and 2, the officer said.
The Sonora man's name was withheld pending notification of family.
The Town & Country was traveling with two other vehicles behind it, all Patterson residents on a trip to Yosemite National Park, Norton said.
