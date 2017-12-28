Around the Region (12/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Cartoon Camp
When: Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St.
Info: Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department has partnered with the Mistlin Gallery and comic artist Patrick Barr, to teach students about character design, comics, marker technique, storytelling, anatomy, digital drawing and more. This class is designed for ages 10 and up, adults are welcome. Classes will be held Wednesday, Jan 3 to Friday, Jan 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the gallery. Cost is $65 per student and includes all materials. Register in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010Tenth Street, Suite 4400 during normal business hours or call 209-577-5344 for more information.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips, at an extra fee, and an exercise program. MICL invites the public to its informal meeting in the classroom to hear about the Spring Curriculum at 10 a.m. in the El Captain Building on West Campus. A preview of the class schedule is available in the MJC4Life Community Education catalog, Winter 2018 edition. You will be able to register for MICL before and after the meeting. Classes are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in two-hour sessions. Classes begin, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee payable to MJC, handicap parking is free. Parking is adjacent to El Captain Bldg. A $10.00 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members have the option of registering online and are subject to MJC registration policies and requirements. For more information visit www.mcj4life.org.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snow-shoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snow shoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snow shoes available. If you use the park's snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snow-shoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Jan. 8
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation by Bob Boulton on Birds will be the Guest Speaker. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Holli at 209-620-0406.
75 YEARS AGO: The Central Labor Council planned to open a club for service men would open in late January. The club was located at 904 I St. and CLC members planned after the first of the year to donate their time to finish painting and laying linoleum inside the club. The CLC had also collected donated furniture and a total of $3,207.09, shy of its $4,000 goal, for the maintainence and operation of the club.
