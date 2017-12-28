CHP conducting DUI checkpoint in north Modesto

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the unincorporated area of north Modesto Friday night.
The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. and continue to 3 a.m. Saturday.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity to achieve drunk and drugged driving deterrence, according to the CHP.
This crime led to 802 deaths in California in 2012 and nearly 10,000 nationwide.
Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely, according to the CHP.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
