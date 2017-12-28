News

CHP conducting DUI checkpoint in north Modesto

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

December 28, 2017 01:22 PM

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in the unincorporated area of north Modesto Friday night.

The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. and continue to 3 a.m. Saturday.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity to achieve drunk and drugged driving deterrence, according to the CHP.

This crime led to 802 deaths in California in 2012 and nearly 10,000 nationwide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely, according to the CHP.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter

    Cameo Wood got tired of thieves making off with her packages on her doorstep, so she left them a surprise: Amazon delivery boxes filled with her cats' used litter.

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter 0:13

Watch San Francisco woman take revenge on package thieves with kitty litter
17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

View More Video