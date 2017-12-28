Ceres Police warn of Publishers Clearing House scam

Ceres Police are warning they have received multiple reports this month of a Publishers Clearing House scam.
A letter and check is sent in the mail from what appears to be Publishers Clearing House. It leads the recipient to believe they have won a cash prize but instructs them to call a number or wire money via Money Gram to pay taxes on their “winnings.”
In one case a victim sent $982 to scammers using Money Gram, according to Ceres Police.
Detectives are investigating the cases and working to stop this activity.
The department warns that you should be suspicious of any phone call or mail in which you are asked to send money.
