Around the Region (12/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Traveleer’s Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Traveleer’s Travel Club invites the public to its informational meeting to learn about the clubs day trips around the region. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture - “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to its next lecture and book signing. Presenter Lynn Downey will discuss, “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”. The lecture and book signing will be in the museum’s carriage house. Downey will discuss Strauss’s iconic garment but also talk about how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments, with the lecture to begin at 2 p.m. The even is free for museum members, $10 non-members. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The warming hut continues through March. The hut will be open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information, contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported there was a significant increase in the number of arrests involving juveniles. The increase involved the use of illegal drugs, including marijuana and LSD. Usage was up 300 percent according to an estimate offered by Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Frank C. Damrell, who presided in the juvenile court department. He said in 1964 and 1965, there were very few arrests of youths involving marijuana. However, in the presiding 11 months the Modesto Police Department arrested 49 juveniles for drug violations, minus 2 of those arrests for something other than marijuana use.
