News

Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting Friday in west Modesto

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

December 26, 2017 04:28 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 7 MINUTES AGO

Michael Calhoun, 48, of Modesto was identified as the man who was shot and killed at a home Friday in west Modesto.

The 2:45 p.m. shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Vernon Avenue, just south of Paradise Road.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies who responded found Calhoun outside the home with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between Calhoun and a person inside the house before a gun was fired. Joey Hardy, 48, of Modesto was taken into custody Friday and later booked in jail on a murder charge.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, Hardy remained in jail with no bail set.

The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing details of the investigation. Detectives were trying to learn more about the relationship between Calhoun and Hardy.

Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Look at the menu and service at Modesto's first Farmer Boys

    The new Farmer Boys opened at the corner of Prescott and Briggsmore. It serves burgers, sandwiches, salads and all-day breakfast. (Marijke Rowland/mrowland@modbee.com)

Look at the menu and service at Modesto's first Farmer Boys

Look at the menu and service at Modesto's first Farmer Boys 0:46

Look at the menu and service at Modesto's first Farmer Boys
Chinook salmon released into Battle Creek 0:40

Chinook salmon released into Battle Creek
Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

View More Video