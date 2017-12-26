Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting Friday in west Modesto

Michael Calhoun, 48, of Modesto was identified as the man who was shot and killed at a home Friday in west Modesto.
The 2:45 p.m. shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Vernon Avenue, just south of Paradise Road.
Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies who responded found Calhoun outside the home with a gunshot wound in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe there was an altercation between Calhoun and a person inside the house before a gun was fired. Joey Hardy, 48, of Modesto was taken into custody Friday and later booked in jail on a murder charge.
On Tuesday, Hardy remained in jail with no bail set.
The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing details of the investigation. Detectives were trying to learn more about the relationship between Calhoun and Hardy.
