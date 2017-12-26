News

Pool chemicals spill after 2 vehicles crash north of Modesto

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

December 26, 2017 02:56 PM

A crash snarled traffic on a major road north of Modesto Tuesday aftenroon as authorities responded to a chemical spill.

The crash was reported at 12:02 p.m. on McHenry Avenue at Patterson Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. That location is north of Modesto where Highway 108, which is McHenry in Modesto, turns to the east and becomes Patterson Road, heading to Riverbank.

A sedan collided with a pickup; the truck was carrying pool chemicals that spilled, the CHP said.

One person was sent to the hospital with apparently minor injuries; it was not immediately clear which vehicle the injured person was in.

But the chemicals that spilled — preliminary reports indicated it was about 25 gallons of chlorine and seven gallons of hydrochloric acid — resulted in a hazardous materials call that tied up the roadway for several hours.

Stanislaus County Environmental Health workers were called to the scene to spill up the spill.

