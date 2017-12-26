Around the Region (12/27/17)

MODESTO
What: Cartoon Camp
When: Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J St.
Never miss a local story.
Info: Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department has partnered with the Mistlin Gallery and comic artist Patrick Barr, to teach students about character design, comics, marker technique, storytelling, anatomy, digital drawing and more. This class is designed for ages 10 and up; adults are welcome. Classes will be held Wednesday, Jan 3 to Friday, Jan 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the gallery. Cost is $65 per student and includes all materials. Register in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010Tenth Street, Suite 4400 during normal business hours or call 209-577-5344 for more information.
What: CA-10 Democratic Debate #3
When: Friday, Jan. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I Street
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will present, “The Road to the Capitol Series, Debate #3” at the Gallo Center for the Arts, in the Foster Family Theater. The debate will feature those candidates still active in the Congressional race for California District seat 10, representing Stanislaus County and Southern San Joaquin. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tabling by candidates and other interested organizations in the lobby. The debate will start at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Jeff Jardine. The event is free, however, tickets must be obtained thru Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/cd-10-road-to-the-capitol-debate-series. The debate topics will be: Democratic Principles and Social Issues and Why are you a Democrat? What are your values? For more information email Jessica Self at jessica_self@live.com.
What: Modesto Institute for Continued Learning
When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Institute for Continued Learning (MICL) is a learning-in-retirement organization that offers classes, occasional trips, at an extra fee, and an exercise program. MICL invites the public to its informal meeting in the classroom to hear about the Spring Curriculum at 10 a.m. in the El Captain Building on West Campus. A preview of the class schedule is available in the MJC4Life Community Education catalog, Winter 2018 edition. You will be able to register for MICL before and after the meeting. Classes are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in two-hour sessions. Classes begin, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Cost for the 15-week semester is $40 plus $10 parking fee payable to MJC, handicap parking is free. Parking is adjacent to El Captain Bldg. A $10.00 donation, payable to MICL, is requested to cover classroom expenses such as paper supplies, social activities and general classroom supplies. Members have the option of registering online and are subject to MJC registration policies and requirements. For more information visit www.mcj4life.org.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Docent Applications
When: Through Jan. 15
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is accepting applications for new docents through Jan. 15. A docent is a volunteer who has completed a training program with the park which includes history lectures, park etiquette and rules, costuming guidelines and more. Columbia is recruiting for costumed interpreters to help teach history to its visitors through reenactments, staffing exhibits and assisting with special events. A costume loan may be available to those interested. The current docent program includes more than 60 active docents and an additional 100 volunteers from around the state who help on special event days. Fully-trained docents are asked to commit to eight hours a month or 96 hours total throughout the year. Shifts vary depending on job duty and seasons. For more information call the park office at 209-588-9128 or stop in at the museum to pick up an application. There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 .a.m in Eagle Cotage, next to the Fallon Hotel, refreshments will be served. Training begins Saturday, Jan. 27 and will run for seven consecutive Saturdays.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: High school boys basketball tournaments in Ceres and Linden were set to begin. The Linden Invitational was in its ninth year, while the Ceres Christmas Inviational was in its second year. The Ceres tournament featured only four teams: host Ceres, Central Catholic, Denair and Modesto High. As for the Linden tournament, eight teams were scheduled to play. The next day would see the Oakdale Rotary Holiday Classic and the first Patterson High tournament kick-off.
Comments