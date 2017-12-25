Around the Region (12/26/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee. See the nice new banquet hall and enjoy a great sandwich and chips for only $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Recovery International meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in our 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Garbage schedule change
When: Through Saturday, Jan 6
Where: City of Modesto
Info: The city of Modesto would like to notify families of a temporary garbage schedule change. Beginning Monday, Dec. 25, through Saturday, Jan. 6 customers can expect a shift in the collection of their garbage. For the next two weeks, the schedule is as follows:
▪ Monday customers will be serviced on Tuesday.
▪ Tuesday customers will be serviced on Wednesday.
▪ Wednesday customers will be serviced on Thursday.
▪ Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday.
▪ Friday customers will be service on Saturday
CERES
What: Dental and vision clinic
When: Sunday, Jan. 14
Where: Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1633 N. Central Ave.
Info: The Ceres Seventh-day Adventist Church will be offering a free one-day dental and vision clinic. They are seeking dentists, optometrists, medical doctors, nurses and volunteers. Many people in our community are lacking dental and vision coverage. Patients who visit the Life Hope Center will receive free dental care or free vision screening with free glasses. Medical workers will be covered by liability insurance for this event. For more information or to learn how you can become a volunteer, contact Kara at the Ceres SDA Church 209-538-1024 or visit LifeHopeCentersCentral.com.
NATIONAL
What: Freedom Award nomination
When: Through Dec. 31
Where: Online
Info: Does your employer go above and beyond in support of a guardsmen or reservist? The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award nominations are open through Dec. 31. Nominations for the award must come from a Guard or Reserve service member, or their family members, employed by the organization they are nominating. Service members can nominate large and small employers from a cross-section of the U.S., including health, transportation, hospitality and entertainment. For more information about the award or for how to nominate your employer, go to FreedomAward.mil.
SONORA
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Through Jan. 23
Where: Tuolumne County Arts Alliance, 251 Barretta St.
Info: The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance presents the 31st annual InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition. Entries are being accepted using the web-based competition management system client.smarterentry.com/tcaa. The deadline for final entries is Jan. 22 by 6 p.m. The call for entry, instructions and further information can be found at Infocus-tcaa.org. This year’s competition will accept entries in the categories of: landscapes, nature, in the moment, still life/found object, elements of design and water in all its forms. For more information, call the alliance at 209-532-2787 or email contests@tuolumnecountyarts.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, Jan. 8
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. A presentation by Bob Boulton on birds will be the guest speaker. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Holli at 209-620-0406.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that volunteers, with Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Turlock, delivered food to the needy from a mobile lunch truck. The lunch truck, with six volunteers, made stops in low-income areas around Turlock. The neighborhoods included: Central Park; First and F streets; H and First streets; South and West streets; Lambert and Soderquist. The lunch truck offered, on this day, potato salad, spaghetti sauce and pasta. During the week, the mobile food truck offered lunch bags with sandwiches and fresh fruit. A $50,000 donation helped John J. Madruga and Jerry Esteves, both lay ministers, with the purchase of the catering truck.
