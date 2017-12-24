News

Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/25/17)

Bee Staff Reports

December 24, 2017 03:31 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Dec. 13

GONZALEZ: Silvia and Sergio, Modesto, boy

HAP: Kimberlee and Peter Vargas, Jr., Stockton, girl

LOPEZ-KEM: Victoria and Kevin Kem, Modesto, boy

HOFFMAN: Melissa and Scott, Tracy, boy

GOMEZ: Shannon and Aaron, Lathrop, girl

Dec. 14

BENEDETTI: Rachel and Tyson, Manteca, boy

Dec. 15

LEWIS: Jennifer and Scott, Keyes, girl

CAMPOS: Maria and Jesus Ibarra, Oakdale, girl

Dec. 16

BERKOWITZ: Rylee and Tristin Chantler, Modesto, boy

Dec. 17

DUSI: Kylie and Anthony, Escalon, boy

Dec. 18

KOOLIMUTTATH: Shibina and Abdul Rahim Palakkattu, Tracy, girl

FERNANDEZ: Liliana and Paul Vasquez, Manteca, boy

GREEN: Kayla and Nathan, Modesto, girl

Dec. 19

LOPEZ: Quetzalli and John, Modesto, girl

SANTINELLI: Marcie and David, Lathrop, girl

ARROYO: Marisol and Marco Valdes, Manteca, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Dec. 7

JAUREGUI: Elisabeth and Salvador Arechiga, Turlock, boy

Dec. 14

MYERS: Carie, Delhi, boy

SCHWARBERG: Brittany and Tucker, Turlock, girl

GUTIERREZ: Vivian and Rosalio Nunes, Turlock, girl

Dec. 15

ALCAZAR: Angelica and Mario, Turlock, boy

SAWYER: Megan and Steven, Turlock, girl

Dec. 16

BURCIAGA: Martha and Milton Santana, Livingston, boy

GILL: Mandeep and Narinder, Turlock, boy

Dec. 17

ALCOCER: Mayra and Jose Luis Torres, Atwater, girl

FRONCZAK: Alexis, Delhi, boy

Dec. 18

STROUP: Alexis and Ryan Archambault, Gustine, girl

MARTINEZ: Elizabeth and Luis, Atwater, boy

ORTIZ: Suleyma, Delhi, girl

VELASQUEZ-MARTINEZ: Katherine, Turlock, girl

Dec. 19

JOHN: Christina and Jason, Ceres, boy

KARIMI: Meena and Masoud Azizi, Merced, boy

CEJA: Yesenia, Livingston, girl

Dec. 20

DAHLSTROM: Cori and Mark, Hickman, girl

DOO: Taylor, Atwater, girl

