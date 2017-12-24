Stanislaus County birth announcements (12/25/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Dec. 13
GONZALEZ: Silvia and Sergio, Modesto, boy
HAP: Kimberlee and Peter Vargas, Jr., Stockton, girl
LOPEZ-KEM: Victoria and Kevin Kem, Modesto, boy
HOFFMAN: Melissa and Scott, Tracy, boy
GOMEZ: Shannon and Aaron, Lathrop, girl
Dec. 14
BENEDETTI: Rachel and Tyson, Manteca, boy
Dec. 15
LEWIS: Jennifer and Scott, Keyes, girl
CAMPOS: Maria and Jesus Ibarra, Oakdale, girl
Dec. 16
BERKOWITZ: Rylee and Tristin Chantler, Modesto, boy
Dec. 17
DUSI: Kylie and Anthony, Escalon, boy
Dec. 18
KOOLIMUTTATH: Shibina and Abdul Rahim Palakkattu, Tracy, girl
FERNANDEZ: Liliana and Paul Vasquez, Manteca, boy
GREEN: Kayla and Nathan, Modesto, girl
Dec. 19
LOPEZ: Quetzalli and John, Modesto, girl
SANTINELLI: Marcie and David, Lathrop, girl
ARROYO: Marisol and Marco Valdes, Manteca, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Dec. 7
JAUREGUI: Elisabeth and Salvador Arechiga, Turlock, boy
Dec. 14
MYERS: Carie, Delhi, boy
SCHWARBERG: Brittany and Tucker, Turlock, girl
GUTIERREZ: Vivian and Rosalio Nunes, Turlock, girl
Dec. 15
ALCAZAR: Angelica and Mario, Turlock, boy
SAWYER: Megan and Steven, Turlock, girl
Dec. 16
BURCIAGA: Martha and Milton Santana, Livingston, boy
GILL: Mandeep and Narinder, Turlock, boy
Dec. 17
ALCOCER: Mayra and Jose Luis Torres, Atwater, girl
FRONCZAK: Alexis, Delhi, boy
Dec. 18
STROUP: Alexis and Ryan Archambault, Gustine, girl
MARTINEZ: Elizabeth and Luis, Atwater, boy
ORTIZ: Suleyma, Delhi, girl
VELASQUEZ-MARTINEZ: Katherine, Turlock, girl
Dec. 19
JOHN: Christina and Jason, Ceres, boy
KARIMI: Meena and Masoud Azizi, Merced, boy
CEJA: Yesenia, Livingston, girl
Dec. 20
DAHLSTROM: Cori and Mark, Hickman, girl
DOO: Taylor, Atwater, girl
