Around the Region (12/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Tuesday, 2:30 pm.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 62
Info: Mended Hearts is a free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event. The goal is to help people understand that there can be a rich, rewarding life after a heart disease diagnosis. For more information, please call Robert Martin 209-838-1444, or email farmcrop@sbcglobal.net or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Cartoon Camp
When: Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Mistlin Gallery, 1015 J Street,
Info: Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department has partnered with the Mistlin Gallery and comic artist Patrick Barr, to teach students about character design, comics, marker technique, storytelling, anatomy, digital drawing and more. This class is designed for ages 10 and up, adults are welcome. Classes will be held Wednesday, Jan 3 to Friday, Jan 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the gallery. Cost is $65 per student and includes all materials. Register in person at the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010Tenth Street, Suite 4400 during normal business hours or call 209-577-5344 for more information.
What: CA-10 Democratic Debate #3
When: Friday, Jan. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I Street
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will present, “The Road to the Capitol Series, Debate #3” at the Gallo Center for the Arts, in the Foster Family Theater. The debate will feature those candidates still active in the Congressional race for California District seat 10, representing Stanislaus County and Southern San Joaquin. Doors open at 6 p.m., with tabling by candidates and other interested organizations in the lobby. The debate will start at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by Jeff Jardine. The event is free, however, tickets must be obtained thru Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/cd-10-road-to-the-capitol-debate-series. The debate topics will be: Democratic Principles and Social Issues and Why are you a Democrat? What are your values? For more information email Jessica Self at jessica_self@live.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture - “The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: The Angels Camp Museum invites the public to its next lecture and book signing. Presenter Lynn Downey will discuss, “Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World”. The lecture and book signing will be in the museum’s carriage house. Downey will discuss Strauss’s iconic garment but also talk about how little is known about Strauss. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with light refreshments, with the lecture to begin at 2 p.m. The even is free for museum members, $10 non-members. For more information call the museum at 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
COLUMBIA
What: Columbia SHP Docent Applications
When: Through Jan. 15
Where: Columbia SHP, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: Columbia State Historic Park is accepting applications for new docents through Jan. 15. A docent is a volunteer who has completed a training program with the park which includes history lectures, park etiquette and rules, costuming guidelines and more. Columbia is recruiting for costumed interpreters to help teach history to its visitors through reenactments, staffing exhibits and assisting with special events. A costume loan may be available to those interested. The current docent program includes more than 60 active docents and an additional 100 volunteers from around the state who help on special event days. Fully-trained docents are asked to commit to eight hours a month or 96 hours total throughout the year. Shifts vary depending on job duty and seasons. For more information call the park office at 209-588-9128 or stop in at the museum to pick up an application. There will be a meet and greet on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 .a.m in Eagle Cotage, next to the Fallon Hotel, refreshments will be served. Training begins Saturday, Jan. 27 and will run for seven consecutive Saturdays.
HILMAR
What: GriefShare Program
When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: Hilmar Covenant Church, 20056 American Ave.
Info: The Hilmar Covenant Church will have a 13-week educational and support group for adults who have lost a loved one through death. The program will continue through to March 17, 2018. Meeting will be offered in the Hilmar Covenant Church Family Center; free of charge and open to any adult in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one. A personal workbook is provided at a cost of $15; scholarships are available. The GriefShare program is part teaching seminar and part support group. For more information or to register for the group, call Carolyn at 209-634- 2762.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Dr.
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series end the season with music in Dogwood Theater. Featured musicians Rod Harris and Marcus Jensen will be joined by the music departments Vocal Jazz Quartet and Sextet groups. The series will also showcase Columbia College Music Department Alums; Krista White Sturgis, piano, Tyler Combs, vibes, Clint Day, bass and David Tanner, drums. Tickets are $15 for reserved seating and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or at the door. There will be a free shuttle from the staff parking lots starting at 5:15 p.m. For more information visit gocolumbia.edu/jazz.
